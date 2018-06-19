Clemson impresses top Texas DB, family

Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star R.J. Mickens has offers from schools coast-to-coast and is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the 2020 class.

On Monday, he made an unofficial visit to Clemson with his mother, father, little sister and his sister’s friend.

“It was a great visit,” Mickens told The Clemson Insider. “Their facilities are second to none. Their facilities are incredible, and my family was very impressed with everything that we saw there.”

Mickens (6-0, 190) spent most of the time on campus with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“It was a great time talking to Coach Conn, too,” Mickens said. “He hung out with us about the whole day, so it was a great time.

“He had a whole plan to where if I were to go to Clemson, how I could fit into what they do and the type of people that they recruit. He was telling me how they recruit guys with good character, and how I’m perfect for what they do.”

Both Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables were out of town, but Mickens met most of the coaching staff when he first visited Clemson toward the end of last summer.

“I got to meet coach V and all them last time I was up there,” he said. “They have a real genuine staff and a lot of good core values.”

A rising junior, Mickens has accumulated over 20 total offers. His list features the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Stanford.

Clemson extended an offer to him back in January, and Mickens says the opportunity to play for the Tigers means a lot to him.

“That’s a huge offer of course coming from a really powerful team and a great school, great program,” he said. “It’s a really meaningful offer coming from them. They’ve got a nice staff that’s been there for quite a long time.”

Mickens said school location won’t be a factor when he makes his college decision, which is likely a ways away.

“Long distance really isn’t going to affect my decision,” he said. “It’s not going to cancel out anything or it’s not going to help anything.”

Mickens is the son of former NFL and Texas A&M All-American defensive back Ray Mickens, who was drafted in the third round of the 1996 NFL draft and went on to play 10 seasons in the league.

As a sophomore last season, R.J. earned unanimous first-team all-district 5-6A honors as he recorded 99 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, two interceptions and four caused fumbles.

He visited schools such as Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Oregon, Texas A&M and Arkansas in the spring, and is planning to check out Ohio State next weekend before going to Oklahoma at the end of July.

