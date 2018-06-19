Clemson’s road to the College Football Playoff

Let’s face it. In years past Clemson has played some challenging schedules. The 2015 schedule was one of the toughest in the country. The 2016 schedule was not too shabby either.

What about last year’s schedule? The Tigers played three ranked opponents in the first five weeks of the season, including two straight on the road.

Of course the Tigers always play rival South Carolina and usually another SEC opponent. This year, they travel to Texas A&M, which will not be an easy task, especially when 107,000 will be pulling against Clemson.

So how does Clemson’s 2018 schedule stack up? When looking at it, it does not appear to be too daunting of a task. The Tigers do not play back-to-back road games all year, and right now only South Carolina appears to be a ranked team in the preseason.

Below is a list of Clemson’s 2018 opponents from toughest to weakest (my opinion of course) and the challenges the Tigers face in each game.

at Florida State: No surprise this is the toughest game on Clemson’s schedule. Winning in Tallahassee is not easy. In fact, Clemson has only done it twice since the Seminoles joined the ACC in 1992. Deondre Francois, returns as the presumed starter at quarterback. But Francois missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a season-ending patella tendon injury late in the opener against Alabama. While the defense must replace six starters, including Josh Sweat, Derrick Nnadi, Matthew Thomas and Derwin James, there are a number of talented players returning such as defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas, defensive end Brian Burns and cornerback Levonta Taylor. at Texas A&M: The Tigers hit the road for the first time on Sept. 8, and with 107,000 people rooting against them, it will not be an easy task. This will be the first big-game in the Jimbo Fisher era at Texas A&M. The Aggies return nine players on the offensive line that started at some point in their careers so they have the ability and knowledge to challenge Clemson’s defensive front. South Carolina: The Gamecocks will always rank as one of the Tigers’ toughest opponents because they are their biggest rival. However, USC is projected by some to contend in the SEC East and will look to build on its 9-4 season last year. South Carolina’s offense returns most of its key playmakers including quarterback Jake Bentley, running backs A.J. Turner, Ty’Son Williams and Rico Dowdle, and receivers Deebo Samuel, Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith. On defense, sack leader D.J. Wonnum and linebackers Bryson Allen-Williams and T.J. Brunson are also back. at Boston College: I’m sure some of you are surprised to see the Eagles so far up on this list. However, BC, who hosts the Tigers on Nov. 10, was much improved under head coach Steve Addazio last year. Plus, Clemson generally has some trouble at BC. Perhaps most notable among them is running back A.J. Dillon, who finished second in the ACC in rushing as a freshman last season and topped the 1,500-yard mark. Other key returnees include defensive end Zach Allen, wide receiver Kobay White, tight end Tommy Sweeney and safety Lukas Denis. at Georgia Tech: For years, going to Georgia Tech was a throne in the Tigers’ side, but two years ago they got over that hurdle with a dominating performance in Atlanta. Clemson returns to Grant Field on Sept. 22. Tech returns the top six rushers from a year ago to its vaunted ground attack, including quarterback TaQuon Marshall and B-back KirVonte Benson, both of whom surpassed the 1,000-yard mark last season. The Jackets also return three of their top four tacklers from a year ago in linebackers Victor Alexander and Brant Mitchell and defensive back A.J. Gray. NC State: This game has been one of the Tigers’ toughest the past few years, but the Wolfpack, who come to Clemson on Oct. 20, are not the same team. Quarterback Ryan Finley returns for his final season at NC State and brings back many of the components that made the offense so successful, including 1,000-yard receiver Kelvin Harmon. But with eight starters lost on defense, including the entire front seven, the NC State defense will have a completely different look this fall. Louisville: The Cardinals, who come to Clemson on Nov. 3, are not the same team they were under Lamar Jackson the last two years. Wide receiver Jaylen Smith opted to return for his senior season after leading the Cardinals with 60 catches for 980 yards last season, to go along with seven touchdowns. The team’s second- and third-leading receivers, Dez Fitzpatrick and Seth Dawkins, also return to give some continuity to an offense that lost its top three rushers. On defense, leading tackler Dorian Etheridge is also back after a stellar freshman season. at Wake Forest: Wake, who will host Clemson on Oct. 6, was much improved last year, going 8-5 in Dave Clawson’s fourth season in Winston-Salem. Wake returns three starters in the secondary on defense, including leading tackler Cameron Glenn and Essang Bassey, who tied for the team lead with three interceptions last year. On offense, Matt Colburn returns along with the top four running backs from last season behind a veteran offensive line. Duke: The Blue Devils come to the Valley on Nov. 17. This will be Clemson’s first meeting against Duke since 2012 and the Blue Devils first game at Death Valley since 2008. The Blue Devils return 16 starters and 48 lettermen from last year’s squad, including two first-team all-ACC players in linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and cornerback Mark Gilbert. The offense will be led by returning starter Daniel Jones at quarterback. Syracuse: Do you remember Clemson’s lone regular season loss last year? The Orange returns starting quarterback Eric Dungey, who torched Clemson last season to the tune of 339 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. Syracuse visits Clemson on Sept. 29. Georgia Southern: Though the Eagles were not very good last year, they do have a knack for coming in and challenging big name teams. They play Clemson on Sept. 15 at Death Valley. New offensive coordinator Bon DeBeese brings a prolific rushing attack to Statesboro from New Mexico. His rushing attack led the nation in yards per carry (6.6) and yards per game (350) in 2016. Furman: The Tigers open the season Sept. 1 against the Paladins. Furman is a good FCS team, who through the years has given FBS teams trouble, but Clemson isn’t just any FBS team. The Tigers could be the No. 1 team in the country and are hungry to get back to the CFB again. In all honesty, this game should not be much of a challenge for Clemson, but expect the Paladins to put up a fight.

