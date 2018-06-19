Visit helps Clemson's chances with top DE

Clemson hosted plenty of high-level prospects during the Dabo Swinney Camp over the past two weeks. One of the top players to make his way to campus was Sanford (N.C.) Lee County four-star defensive end Desmond Evans.

The No. 3 defensive end in the 2020 class, Evans visited Clemson on Thursday, June 7, the final day of the first three-day camp session. He did not work out but was carried around the camp that morning on a golf cart, and was given a tour of the campus and academic and athletic facilities.

“I enjoyed Clemson very much,” Evans told TCI. “I like how there’s a lot of things to do (outside of) classes, and how they have been having a lot of success in graduation.”

Evans (6-6, 210) spent a lot of time with the Tigers’ coaching and support staff.

“I heard a lot,” he said, “but the thing that stood out was the PAW Journey (program) and graduation rates.”

Evans, a rising junior, looks forward to furthering his relationship with Clemson’s coaches come Sept. 1, when college coaches are allowed to begin actively reaching out to junior student-athletes.

“The relationship is great and going to develop over time because when September 1 gets here, they can call me and vice-versa,” Evans said.

Evans, who also visited Clemson for its spring game in 2017, has enjoyed his time around the coaches thus far.

“It’s a cool feeling to be around them and hang with them, and they’re some smart guys too,” he said.

Clemson gave Evans his latest scholarship offer in late May, joining Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi State, NC State, Kentucky and others on his offer sheet.

There’s a long way to go in his recruitment, as he might wait until his senior year to make his college decision. But he did admit that the visit helps the Tigers’ chances of getting his commitment in the future.

“Yeah it does, a lot,” he said.

Evans is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 defensive end and No. 16 overall prospect in the class of 2020. He recently received an invitation to play in the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

As a sophomore last season, he tallied 45 tackles including 14 sacks.

