4-star OL sees opportunity at Clemson

On Monday, Nokesville (Va.) Patriot four-star offensive lineman Jakai Moore narrowed his list of 20 scholarship offers down to seven schools.

Clemson made the cut for the class of 2019 prospect, as did Virginia Tech, Penn State, Ohio State, Miami, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Moore (6-5, 293) received an offer from Clemson in May and said he communicates frequently with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

The Tigers have impressed upon him the opportunity for early playing time, with starting left tackle Mitch Hyatt entering his final season of eligibility in 2018.

“They told me that I have a very good chance of starting at tackle because they’re losing a big tackle next year because he’s going to the league,” Moore said. “So me having a good chance of starting at tackle at a school that goes to the national championship just about every year, why would I not put them on my list?”

Moore visited Clemson to check out the campus and facilities in late May, and the visit only helped the Tigers’ case in his recruitment.

“That was the most beautiful campus I’ve seen in my life,” he said. “It was beautiful. I loved it. It was awesome. We only really toured the football facility, but that was the best football facility I’ve seen before. I went down the slide, too.”

Moore could make his way back to Clemson in late July when the Tigers hold their annual All In Cookout for their commitments and a select group of their priority targets.

“I plan on being there, but I’m not 100-percent sure yet,” he said.

Moore has no timeline for his commitment decision right now. As he continues through the recruiting process, he is simply searching for the right fit.

“Honestly, they’re all great schools,” he said of his top seven. “So honestly, it’s just about the right feel for the school.”

Moore made his first official visit to South Carolina in late April and will likely take the rest of his officials in the fall. He has made unofficial visits to schools such as South Carolina, Penn State, Ohio State and North Carolina this spring and summer.

Both ESPN and 247Sports rank him as the No. 8 prospect in Virginia and No. 1 offensive lineman in the Old Dominion for the class of 2019.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!