Brownell's contract nears completion, Bourret's replacement to be named soon

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said he and men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell are very close to getting Brownell’s new contract complete.

Clemson’s athletic department, along with Brownell and his representatives have been trying to get the deal complete since the end of the basketball season. However, other factors have come up in the negotiations, not necessarily under Brownell’s or Clemson’s control, have slowed the process down.

“We are very nearly done,” Radakovich said to the media on Wednesday as part of his state of the athletic department address. “I was going to say we are at the five-yard line, but he is a basketball coach. I was searching for a basketball analogy.

“But, we are very, very close to having that done and then have it prepared to take to the board of trustees for their ratification and approval.”

The Clemson athletic director also said they are at the goal line when it comes to the hiring of Tim Bourret’s replacement. He said they have to wait for a couple of human resource things to be approved but they should be able to announce the new football communications director in the next couple of days.

Radakovich said head football coach Dabo Swinney has been very involved in the search for Bourret’s replacement.

Bourret retires after 40 years at Clemson on July 1.

