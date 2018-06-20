Davidson to compete in college home run derby

Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson was one of six players selected to participate in the ninth-annual Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha (Neb.), announced Wednesday by Intersport. The event takes place on Saturday, June 30 at 8 p.m., EDT and is televised live on ESPN2.

The switch-hitter totaled 15 home runs in 2018 and has 27 in two seasons in Tigertown. He also hit .292 with a team-high 18 doubles, 46 RBIs, 60 runs, a .408 on-base percentage and a team-high 10 steals as a sophomore. Davidson, who hit nine of his 15 home runs as a righthanded batter, was a third-team All-American by Baseball America and Second-Team All-ACC selection. In his career, he is hitting .289 with 27 homers, 27 doubles, 87 RBIs, 116 runs, a .398 on-base percentage and 20 steals in 126 games.

This marks the second year in a row Davidson competes in the event and the third time a Tiger hits in the College Home Run Derby. Former Tiger Richie Shaffer (2010-12), who, like Davidson, attended Providence High School in Charlotte, participated in the 2011 College Home Run Derby.

The College Home Run Derby has three rounds, and contestants in each round have a timed period of four minutes to hit as many home runs as they can, rather than the traditional 10-out method. Once the timed period concludes, contestants have one final opportunity to hit a home run with the “Bonus Ball.” If successful, two additional home runs are added to the contestant’s total score. Tiger assistant coach Bradley LeCroy is slated to throw to Davidson during the College Home Run Derby.

Individual tickets for the 2018 College Home Run Derby and Omaha World-Herald Fireworks are $8 for children (ages 3-12), $12 for adults and a “Family Four-Pack” is $36. Tickets can be purchased in person from the CenturyLink Center Omaha box office, by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com.