Fast-rising DB recaps Clemson camp visit

Fast-rising defensive back Trey Rucker visited Clemson two weeks ago to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

The class of 2019 prospect from Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill also participated in the camp last summer.

“I loved the camp,” he said. “I attended last year and I came back to show how much better I’ve become.

“(The highlight was) probably when Dabo came out to watch me play against their best wide receiver.”

Rucker (6-1, 195) has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks with several major scholarship offers.

He only helped his stock with a strong performance at the Swinney Camp.

“I feel like I did really well,” he said. “The coaches really liked me and said they’re going to start the recruiting process.”

The Tigers got a look at Rucker at multiple positions during his three days at the camp.

“I worked at both cornerback and safety,” he said, “but they’re just recruiting me as a DB.”

Virginia pulled the trigger on Rucker’s first offer at the end of April. Since then, he has picked up offers from Purdue, Wake Forest, Indiana, Temple, Kent State and most recently North Carolina last week.

Right now, Rucker is keeping his options open.

“I don’t have anyone as a top school at this moment,” he said.

Should Clemson offer it would become a leading contender for Rucker.

“It would mean a lot to me,” he said. “They would be high on my list.”

Rucker has also camped at North Carolina, NC State and Auburn this summer. He is set to officially visit Virginia soon.

