Filling the Hill high on Radakovich’s priority list

When Dan Radakovich got done with his meeting with Clemson University’s Board of Trustees during their spring meetings this past April, the athletic director asked if they had any questions or comments as he closed his presentation. Their response, “fill the hill.”

Of course they are talking about the hill located on the east side of Clemson Memorial Stadium where the Tigers run down and into Death Valley prior to the start of every home football game.

Last year, there was a lot of controversy and questions as students were left off the hill for various reasons, leaving the hill to look empty at times. There were several reasons or blame that went around … the student ticket process, which was approved by the student government, security concerns, fire marshal rules or students just not showing up. Regardless, the Clemson Board of Trustees made it clear to Radakovich that they do not want to see green grass on the hill this football season.

“When your bosses tell you to fill the hill, that is what is high on your priority list,” Radakovich said to the media on Wednesday when asked about the issue. “Mason Foley, the new student body president, has been fantastic. He and his team have worked with Graham (Neff) a lot over the spring semester.

“We are looking at some different entry options and other types of processes to make sure that we get the tickets in the hands of the students that desire them.”

To do that Radakovich says it will require a new process change which they are close to having done and approved by the students.

“I think as the students roll in this August, they will have some different process to work through, and I think they will be ones that will help solve that issue and answer that question,” Radakovich said.

Radakovich continued by saying the new process will not affect the students in regards to paying for tickets. They will still receive a free ticket like they always have at Clemson.

“There are some unique Clemson pieces here and having the tickets free is an important part of that,” he said.

