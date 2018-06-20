IPTAY is getting a new home

IPTAY’s current home, which has been located at the intersection of the Avenue of Champions and Centennial Blvd on the northwest side of Clemson Memorial Stadium, will be demolished.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich told the media Wednesday that the demolition of the IPTAY building will be begin as soon as the 2018 football season is completed. A new IPTAY office, which also houses the Clemson ticket office, will go up in its place. The project is scheduled to be completed sometime during the 2019 football season.

Radakovich said it was very important to IPTAY that its new office remain in the same location where it has been for decades.

“We had a lot of conversations and a lot of study as it relates to where IPTAY should be and if that corner should remain IPTAY’s,” Radakovich said in his state of the athletic department address to the media. “It was very important for IPTAY to stay there. Certainly, I understand that. It has been a historic spot for IPTAY and we look to work with them to rebuild their new office building … They are an incredibly important part to our program. We want them to have room to expand and do some different development things.”

The new building will be four levels, including a basement where the old Clemson University Police Department used to be. The police department has now been moved to the other side of campus.

“In the end, the analysis came out and the best spot (for IPTAY) is the spot that they are on,” Radakovich said. “After doing a lot of due diligence as it relates to the actual construction, demolishing the building, but rebuilding on the same site is the best path forward.”

Clemson Memorial Stadium will not be affected by the construction of new IPTAY building.

“If you go real close to it, you will see it does not touch the stadium,” Radakovich said. “There is a little bridge that connects to the concourse so we will be able to do that. It will extend a little bit into the 2019 football season, just with the complexity of the construction, but we will move through the 2018 season without any other disruption.”

—Photo courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

