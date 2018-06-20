Top-50 OL 'really impressed' by Clemson

Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf four-star offensive tackle Jalen Rivers is well acquainted with the Dabo Swinney Camp, having taken part in it three straight years.

The class of 2020 standout returned to campus for the full three-day session of the camp last week.

“I really enjoyed myself,” Rivers told TCI. “I loved experiencing spending time learning from Coach (Robbie) Caldwell. I explored the campus more and that really impressed me.”

Rivers (6-5, 325) has been around Caldwell a lot and gotten to know Clemson’s offensive line coach.

“He is just a funny human being and really fun to be around,” Rivers said. “I like that about him. He seems very interested in me and wants me to join his OL group.”

What did he hear from Caldwell during the camp?

“Feedback about my technique,” Rivers said, “and continuing to prosper not only in skills for football but life.”

A top-50 national prospect in his class, Rivers has amassed close to 20 offers from programs such as Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Tennessee. Clemson offered him in December.

Rivers didn’t claim any favorites in his recruitment and has no firm timetable for his decision, but said he could commit “maybe sometime next year.” He feels he is being recruited the hardest by “mostly the southernmost schools.”

Asked what sticks out to him most when he considers Clemson, Rivers cited its academics, adding that academics will be the biggest factor in his college choice.

“That’s my number-one priority,” he said.

Rivers is teammates at Oakleaf High School with 2020 four-star defensive end Chantz Williams, who owns an offer from Clemson and competed in the full session of the Swinney Camp last week as well.

“We’ve known each other since we were in fourth or fifth grade, so we have a pretty good relationship,” Rivers said. “We are godbrothers. We have dreamed of playing collegiate football (together) since then.”

Prior to camping at Clemson, Rivers visited Georgia and Florida, and he plans to visit Miami next month.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 46 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

