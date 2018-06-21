Clemson lands commitment from Peach State DE

Winder (Ga.) Barrow 2019 defensive end Logan Cash has verbally committed to Clemson.

Cash (6-4, 250) announced his decision via social media on Thursday night.

“First off, I would like to thank all the schools that have put their time and effort into recruiting me throughout this process,” Cash wrote. “This has been nothing but a great experience. I would also like to thank my family, all my coaches, and everyone who has supported me along the way.

“With that being said, I have decided to commit to THE Clemson University!!!”

As a junior last season, Cash recorded 101 total tackles, including an incredible 40.5 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks.

He becomes the 17th commitment in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class and second of the day. Swansea (S.C.) 2019 linebacker Greg Williams committed earlier Thursday night.