Clemson visit gives elite RB something to think about

Clemson got one of the country’s top running back prospects back on campus this past weekend.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Noah Cain made the trip to Tiger Town on Saturday.

It marked his second visit to Clemson and first since last October.

“It went very well,” Cain told The Clemson Insider. “I got to see where Coach (Tony) Elliott was coming from at all angles. Real transparent conversations.”

Clemson’s running backs coach had a clear message for Cain, who is ranked among the top five running backs in the 2019 class by all of the major recruiting services.

“I have an opportunity to come in and compete for early playing time,” Cain said of what he heard from Elliott.

According to Cain, his relationship with Elliott is a good one.

“It’s been strong for a good minute now,” Cain said, “and Clemson has always been good to me.”

Cain (5-11, 209) also spent time with former IMG teammates Xavier Thomas and Mike Jones while on campus.

“I had a real good time reconnecting with those dudes,” he said.

Cain spent the night at Clemson before departing from campus Sunday.

He says his experience at Clemson gives him something to think about going forward.

“The visit did help their chances with me, so I’m going to go back and think about it,” Cain said.

Clemson extended an offer to Cain when he first visited campus for the Georgia Tech game in October. He owns over 30 total offers from the likes of LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and others.

Cain isn’t claiming any favorites right now and said he will announce his college decision in December.

He is ranked as the No. 4 running back and No. 58 overall prospect in the class of 2019 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!