Miller thankful for his time at Clemson

Mitchell Miller was surprised, but excited when he found out he was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 31st round as the No. 931 overall pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.

“I was in my car and they called me,” Miller told The Clemson Insider, “and then my mom was watching the draft on her phone and the tracker popped up that the Angels selected me in the 31st round.”

Miller made four appearances in relief in 2018 and allowed two hits and no runs in two innings pitched. He has pitched 5 2/3 innings over 10 relief appearances in two seasons at Clemson.

“I was really more surprised than anything,” Miller said. “I wasn’t expecting (being drafted) to come at all and then when I got the call I was just more surprised than anything.”

This past May Miller announced he was transferring from Clemson to continue to his academic and baseball career at Western Texas A&M. He is currently playing summer ball in the Cape Cod League and told The Clemson Insider that he was undecided as to whether or not he would sign and start his professional career.

“I have no idea what I’m going to do yet,” he said. “I still have to talk to my people and figure out what we’re going to do.”

Although Miller’s time at Clemson is done, he’s thankful for all of the relationships and experiences that were created during his time as a Tiger.

“The biggest thing for me was just the relationships I formed with the people around me,” Miller said. “Not necessarily just on the baseball team but everyone at Clemson. It was just a good experience overall.”

Miller is especially thankful for his parents and high school baseball coach who he says have had the biggest impact on his life in helping Miller get to where he is today.

“They’ve kind of set the scale for what I need to do and they’ve prepared me pretty well for everything I’ve gone through so far. I’ve had a pretty good support system,” he said.

–Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

