Venables, Clemson make big impression on Atlanta LB

Atlanta (Ga.) Lovett 2019 linebacker Nick Jackson made his first ever visit to Clemson two weeks ago during the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“I really enjoyed my visit to Clemson,” he said. “It was just a very cool experience.”

Jackson, who did not work out at the camp, spent approximately six hours at Clemson on Wednesday, June 6.

The rising senior toured the campus and facilities and watched some of the camp, but was particularly impressed by defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables.

“Coach Venables is a high-intensity guy, high-energy guy,” Jackson said. “He’s really hands on, and he was a really cool coach to be around and sit down and talk football with and then talk about life.”

While Clemson has not yet offered Jackson, Venables is high on the 6-foot-2, 218-pound prospect.

“He just said that he’s really interested and he’s going to keep on recruiting me, and to just keep going hard,” Jackson said. “He said that he’s looking forward to the rest of the process.”

Jackson has been offered by over 30 schools, including the likes of Duke, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and others.

According to Jackson, Georgia and Ohio State are showing substantial interest along with Clemson.

Clemson assistant Mike Reed stopped by Jackson’s school during the spring evaluation period.

“I think versatility is my biggest strength,” Jackson said, describing himself as a player. “I feel like I can play in the box, I can play outside the box, I can move well, and that’s what a lot of coaches see in me.”

Jackson was invited to compete at The Opening Finals, which will take place from June 30-July 3 in Frisco, Texas.

He would ideally like to have a decision by then, but said he won’t commit if he’s not ready to.

“I kind of want to make a decision by The Opening Finals,” he said. “But if I can’t, then I’m not going to rush it.”

After experiencing Clemson for the first time, Jackson is hoping to earn an offer from the Tigers.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “I really enjoyed my visit there. A lot of things were great, and it checks all the boxes. It was awesome. It would mean a lot.”

