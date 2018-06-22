4-star lineman adds Clemson offer

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 2020 four-star offensive/defensive tackle Marcus Dumervil reported an offer from Clemson on Friday.

“EXTREMELY blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Dumervil (6-6, 300) also owns offers from Miami, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Louisville, Oregon and others.

He is ranked as high as the No. 140 overall prospect in the 2020 class (Rivals).

Dumervil is the younger brother of Louisville defensive tackle Dejmi Dumervil and the nephew of NFL defensive end/linebacker Elvis Dumervil.