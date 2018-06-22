DeVoe, Hornets agree to Summer League deal

Former Clemson standout Gabe DeVoe agreed to a Summer League Deal with the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, the Clemson Insider has confirmed.

DeVoe of course led the Tigers to their first Sweet 16 in 21 years this past season. He was named to the NCAA’s Midwest Regional all-tournament team. The Shelby, N.C. native scored a career-high 31 points in a four-point loss to Kansas in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup on March 23.

DeVoe’s performance puts him into the upper echelon of Clemson basketball greats. His 31 points are the most scored by a Tiger in the NCAA Tournament. It also marked another first with DeVoe becoming the first Clemson player to score 20+ points in three consecutive NCAA Tournament games.

DeVoe’s performance wasn’t done in the scoring column. He became just the 27th member in Clemson history to achieve a “Triple Leadership,” leading the Tigers in points (31), rebounds (nine) and assists (three).

Kansas also had not had an opponent score 30+ points in a game since Nov. 22, 2016 when Yante Maten of Georgia scored 30.

DeVoe averaged 25.0 points per game during three NCAA Tournament games – the highest NCAA Tournament average in Clemson history. He’s also fourth in field goals (28) and second in 3-pointers (11) in Clemson’s tournament history.

DeVoe was named All-ACC honorable mention for his season on the court. He finished his career with 936 total points. He ranks eighth all-time in 3-pointers made in a career with 169 and seventh in 3-pointers made in a single season with 86.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!