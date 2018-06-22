Goodrich excited for chance to contribute early

Mario Goodrich became the first Clemson signee on record from the state of Missouri when he inked with the Tigers over Georgia and LSU in February.

Four months later, the talented defensive back from Kansas City is set to report to campus and get started with his Clemson career.

Goodrich will move into Clemson on Sunday with the remainder of the Tigers’ historic 2018 signing class.

“I can’t wait,” Goodrich told The Clemson Insider. “We probably got the funniest team in college football, and everybody is cool with each other. So, I’m ready to start a new chapter in my life.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney voiced his concern this spring about Clemson’s depth, or lack thereof, at the cornerback position.

The Tigers are counting on Goodrich, as well as fellow incoming freshman Kyler McMichael, to provide depth at corner as first-year players this fall.

“They need me to come in and be ready to play,” Goodrich said of what he has been hearing from the coaches.

Goodrich sees a chance to make an immediate impact for the Tigers, though he knows there is plenty of work to be done before the season starts on Sept. 1.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” he said, “but I got a lot to learn in these next couple of months so I can contribute.”

Goodrich will come in at 6-foot-2, 188 pounds. He wants to gain a bit more weight and play at around 195 pounds this season.

The summer workout plan that Clemson sent to Goodrich and the other incoming freshmen has benefited him, but he knows there’s nothing like working with the coaches in person, which he will get to do soon.

“It’s been good and I got stronger from it,” he said. “But it’s not really the same until you get on campus and they’re showing you the right techniques, etc.”

Goodrich enters Clemson with high expectations for himself and the team, and has set his goals accordingly.

“Win natty as a true freshman, freshman All-American maybe,” he said of what he hopes to accomplish this year.

A former four-star recruit, Goodrich was ranked as a top-150 overall prospect in the 2018 class by all of the major recruiting services.

He tallied 140 career tackles and 13 tackles for loss at Lee’s Summit West High School, while also recording 35 passes defensed and 11 interceptions, five of which he returned for touchdowns.