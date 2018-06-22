Tigers work to strengthen secondary

It’s no secret Clemson’s biggest question mark heading into the 2018 season will be its secondary. However, that’s not a knock at the guys they have, but instead it is due to the ones they don’t.

Clemson lost Ryan Carter to graduation and Van Smith moved on to the NFL after finishing his junior season. Those losses left the Tigers with two holes to fill. Smith’s position at safety is likely field with Nolan Turner and Denzel Johnson as backups to K’Von Wallace and Tanner Muse, while A.J. Terrell and Mark Fields are battling it to fill Carter’s spot at cornerback.

It’s the backup positions or lack of depth at cornerback is where the Tigers’ concerns lie. Trayvon Mullen is an All-ACC candidate at the boundary corner position, while LeAnthony Williams serves as his backup. However, Williams and Brian Dawkins., Jr., lack experience and freshmen Kyler McMichael and Mario Goodrich will come into camp knowing they will have to be counted on to provide depth.

“I really have to work on my strength and knowledge” Terrell said. “Tee (Higgins) got me a couple times, so like I said I really need to work on my strength.”

Going against tall receivers such as Higgins (6-5) and Diondre Overton (6-5) in practice can help when it comes to covering tall receivers, so building his strength is a key for Terrell this summer to help him develop.

When asked about what he thought of Terrell and what he needed to work on, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was pleased with his sophomore.

“I think it is good he’s going to work on his strength,” Venables said. “When you’re in a competitive position your strength is what allows you to win the rep. If all things are equal in skill with the guy you’re going against, and you’re in a competitive position, you gotta finish and make those plays. Not allowing people to get separation and the ball. I think that’s great recognition and understanding by A.J.”

With Venables in agreement, Terrell has the rest of the summer to prepare himself physically for this coming season. He has a chance to help solidify the now questionable secondary.

