Williams goes in-depth on Clemson commitment

Just two weeks after receiving a scholarship offer from Clemson, Swansea (S.C.) 2019 linebacker Greg Williams had made up his mind.

He was ready to commit to the Tigers, and did just that on Thursday night.

“It was well thought out, and I made sure this was the right decision for me,” Williams told The Clemson Insider shortly after announcing his decision on social media.

Williams (6-3, 235) picked up the offer from Clemson on Friday, June 8, following his performance at the Dabo Swinney Camp two days earlier.

He then returned to campus for a comprehensive unofficial visit last week.

The Tigers showed Williams all they needed to, and he saw no reason to drag out his commitment decision, confident that Clemson was the right choice.

“I know this is what I wanted, and I wanted to take some of the pressure off and just come out since I know I wanted to do,” he said.

Williams also held offers from Missouri, UCF, East Carolina, Marshall, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina and others.

What set Clemson apart from the other schools he considered?

“It being close to home, and the atmosphere is great,” he said.

Williams has already started to build a good relationship with Clemson’s coaches, who were thrilled when he informed them of his pledge.

“I’m still communicating more with them and getting to know them,” Williams said. “They were pumped to know I made my decision and they are excited to work with me.”

Williams was one of the leading tacklers in the Midlands last season, tallying 103 stops as a junior.

What can the Clemson faithful expect to see from him in the future?

“A person who is going to give it their all on the field to put on a show for the fans,” he said.

Williams became the 16th commitment in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class, first commitment from the Palmetto State and third linebacker pledge, joining Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab’s Bryton Constantin and Malvern (Pa.) Prep’s Keith Maguire.

Clemson’s class is now ranked No. 5 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

