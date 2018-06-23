Potter excited to start new chapter with Tigers

B.T. Potter is one of eight incoming freshmen football players that will move into Clemson on Sunday.

The standout kicker from Rock Hill, S.C., is stoked to get on campus full-time and start his career as a Tiger.

“I’m really excited,” Potter told The Clemson Insider. “I’m just looking forward to the new chapter. I’m actually looking forward to just seeing how it all works out, and just the college life.”

Potter will be accompanied by his parents, Bob and Tammy, and his brother on move-in day. It will of course be a bittersweet day for the Potter family.

“They’re really excited for me, but they’re a little sad since I’ll be moving out,” he said. “But they’re just excited for the future.”

As a senior at South Pointe High School, Potter converted 12-of-17 field goal attempts and 77-of-81 extra point tries while also handling the punting duties and averaging 37.1 yards per punt.

His most impressive stat, though, was his 117 touchbacks on 126 kickoffs — the part of his game as a kicker that he has focused on improving even more this offseason.

“Mostly I’ve been looking at what Clemson does for kickoffs,” he said. “Some of the players have told me that on kickoffs, they try to put it between the numbers and the hashes. So I’ve been working on my placement on kickoffs so I can do what they want me to do, and just my consistency.”

Potter will join rising seniors Greg Huegel and Alex Spence as Clemson’s scholarship kickers, and has already built a good bond with the latter.

“Me and Alex, we talk a lot,” Potter said. “And we kick together sometimes, so we’re pretty close.”

As Potter enters his first year at Clemson, he is simply looking to contribute in any capacity that would benefit the Tigers.

“I’m going to try to do whatever I can to help the team out the most,” he said. “Whatever role it is, I’m going to try to do it to the best of my abilities.”

Potter was considered the No. 1 overall kicker in the nation according to Chris Sailer coming out of high school. He played in the U.S. Army All-American Game and booted a 32-yard field goal.

A four-year starter at South Pointe, Potter scored 304 points on 31-of-45 field goals and 211 extra points while helping his team to four consecutive state championships.

