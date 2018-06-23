Renfrow’s thoughts on Bryant, Lawrence

There are many that have thoughts and questions as to who will be the starting quarterback for Clemson this coming season … Kelly Bryant or Trevor Lawrence?

Who better to ask about the situation then wide receiver Hunter Renfrow? During his time at Clemson, the Myrtle Beach native as 137 career receptions for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Of course he caught perhaps the most important pass in Clemson history when he hauled in Deshaun Watson’s 2-yard touchdown pass with one second left in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama.

Here are Renfrow’s thoughts about Clemson’s quarterback battle.

Question: What do make of this quarterback situation?

Renfrow: “We are definitely spoiled. We could go out there with any of the (three) and win. All of them are talented. All of them can make the throws. They took the running element out, so a lot of people didn’t see that from Kelly, Chase, Hunter, and Trevor. That’s another element that gets added in. I thought they all threw well and made good decisions.”

Question: What do you think of Trevor Lawrence?

Renfrow: “The fans are ready to crown him the starter, but Kelly has done well. They all have done well. Trevor can definitely make a lot of throws, but like I said, they didn’t get to see Kelly in the pocket. They didn’t see Chase and Hunter running as well. And that adds a different element. They all did a good job.”

Question: How much better is Kelly Bryant at quarterback than he was a year ago?

Renfrow: “Just the experience he’s had. This time last year, we didn’t know if it was going to be him or Hunter. We didn’t know who was going to be the quarterback. The experience he’s gained. Just him now knowing he can go win games for us rather than hoping he can is huge.”

–Story by Joanna Bethea

