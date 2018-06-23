Softball stadium will eliminate at least 200 football parking spots

As most Clemson enthusiasts know, especially those that tailgate on fall Saturdays, the new softball stadium construction will not interfere with parking this coming football season.

Construction of the new softball facility will not begin until after the football season is complete. However, when the 2019 season begins, at least 200 parking spots will be eliminated by the new structure, which will be located behind the Chapman Grandstands of Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich did not share what the plan is for those 200 or so parking spaces affected by the softball stadium, but he says the overall atmosphere on what is known as “Jervey Meadows” will not change.

“For football game day Saturdays, it will be the same,” Radakovich said earlier this week. “It will be a couple of hundred spots liter because of the footprint of the stadium, but, especially with the motor homes being important to the atmosphere of our whole stadium, we want that to continue to be as positive of an experience for those folks as we can.”

What Clemson was going to do with RVs and motor homes have been a big discussion among Clemson fans since news on where the school planned to build the softball stadium first got out. RVs and motor homes have been parking in Jervey Meadows for decades. Those who can, come to Clemson on Thursday and stay throughout the weekend, many from different parts of the country.

Some of the motor homes stay for several weeks depending on how many consecutive home games Clemson plays.

“There will be no major changes there, there will just be a softball stadium kind of tucked behind the Chapman Grandstands and they will be able to see that,” Radakovich said. “We will utilize as much space around there as we can.”

–Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

