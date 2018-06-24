Etienne developing into Tigers’ No. 1 back

In the week leading up to the spring game this past April, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Tavien Feaster was still the No. 1 guy at running back, but Travis Etienne and Adam Choice were having very good springs and were making up ground.

Five weeks later, when Dabo Swinney released the Tigers’ preseason depth chart on May 23, it was obvious things changed in those last few practices. Feaster is no longer the No. 1 guy at running back. It is Etienne who heads into fall camp as the top back.

Feaster was slotted at No. 2 on the depth chart, tied with Choice for the backup spot.

So what changed?

We’re not exactly sure since Elliott and the rest of the coaches are unavailable to speak until Swinney’s media golf outing next month at The Reserve at Lake Keowee.

If I had to take a stab at what changed, it had to be Etienne’s development at the position this spring, especially when it came to reading defenses and pass protection.

In 2017, Etienne was arguably the most explosive player on Clemson’s offense. He broke C.J. Spiller’s freshman record for rushing touchdowns as well has had eight touchdowns of 50 or more yards, the most by a Clemson running back since Spiller.

However, Etienne was not always trusted. The coaching staff could not trust him in certain situations, such as pass protection, so he was taken off the field in those moments.

Elliott, who also serves as the running backs coach, saw how spring practice and last year’s experiences improved Etienne in certain areas, which means the more he is trusted the more he will be on the field.

However, Elliott plans to still use all three running backs and he likes the idea of rotating Etienne and Feaster in and out. The two combined for 1,435 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2017. They both have breakaway speed. Feaster had the longest run from scrimmage by a Clemson running back since 1990, when he broke off an 89-yard touchdown run at NC State.

Feaster started 11 games last year and played in all 14. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry, while Etienne rushed for 7.2 yards per carry.

Choice will still be in the mix as well. The senior will be the Tigers’ go-to-guy in the red zone and on short yardage situations. He had six rushing touchdowns, most of which came near the goal line. He ran for 326 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

