In-state RB impresses at Clemson camp

A standout performer at the Dabo Swinney Camp for the second straight summer was Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes running back Rahjai Harris.

The class of 2020 prospect competed during the first session of the camp on Wednesday, June 6.

“It was my first camp of the year,” Harris said, “but I actually felt pretty good while I was doing my drills.”

Harris, who also impressed at the Swinney Camp last June, felt mentally prepared coming into the camp this year.

“Last year I was nervous,” he said, “but this year I was ready and determined.”

Harris (6-0, 205) picked up his first offer from East Carolina in May before Appalachian State followed with an offer earlier this month.

Clemson running backs coach Tony Elliott has expressed interest in Harris for quite a while, and the local prospect only helped his stock with his camp performance.

“He kept saying I have gotten bigger and I’m coming closer to the offer (from Clemson),” Harris said.

Living about an hour away from campus, Harris has made numerous unofficial visits to Clemson. He attended a spring practice as well as a spring game in April, and also visited for a couple of games in the fall.

The rising junior has rushed for 19 touchdowns and nearly 1,500 yards through his first two seasons at Byrnes.

He earned all-region honors as a sophomore in 2017, when he logged 127 carries for 759 yards (6.0 average) and 11 touchdowns while adding 228 receiving yards and a couple more scores through the air.

