They play for each other

There is a quote from George Washington Carver in Clemson’s Indoor Practice Facility that says, “When you do the common things in an uncommon way, you will command the attention of the world.”

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell and Clemson’s defensive linemen take that quote to heart. Anytime they suit up in Death Valley, they play as if it is the national championship game, even if it is only the spring game.

“It is just the type of mindset. Whenever you put that game-day jersey on, and you have fans coming out, whenever you play in the valley, it is bigger than just a scrimmage or a practice regardless of the fact,” he said. “Anytime you play in that stadium, it is a special feeling. I don’t know how you can’t give it your all.”

Question: You want to take advantage of ya’ll playing for another championship. Isn’t this one of the reasons you came back to Clemson?

Ferrell: “Oh yeah! That’s another reason why you go out there and try and win the game. You are playing with your guys and fighting with them. For some of them this might be the last time you play with them.”

Question: “I know you made this decision to come back independently, but does it make it that much sweeter heading into the year one final time with your friends on the defensive line?

Ferrell: “That was going to be one benefit if we all made the decision to come back. It’s even sweeter because we are very close. And to have all of us come back and now just to be in the Valley, that’s a good feeling.

Question: What makes the four of you on the defensive line different?

Ferrell: “Our relationships. It is not just about individuality. It’s not Dexter (Lawrence), Clelin, Christian (Wilkins) and Austin (Bryant) out there. It’s the power rangers. It’s a group effort. The reason we have the success that we have is because we play together. It’s a group effort. We aren’t trying to make plays for ourselves, but rather see each other have success.”

Question: One thing you mentioned after you came back was legacy. What exactly does that mean?

Ferrell: “We want to be known not just for being great players, but some of the great leaders, great program builders to this university. We enjoy the aspect of not only seeing our names in the rankings as far as statistics, but when you come back and the Xavier Thomas’s and the Xavier Kelly’s and the Kj Henry’s you want to hear them say, ‘Clelin Ferrell or Christian Wilkins or Austin Bryant or Dexter Lawrence, those guys were my leaders and they taught me what I know today.’ That’s the biggest thing.”

–story by Joann Bethea