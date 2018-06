Seth Beer is already showing what he can do in the minor leagues and his class off the field. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Seth Beer.

Tonight’s Player of the Game, @beer_seth. 3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI. Now has a 1.114 OPS on the season. #VamosGatos! pic.twitter.com/uYlT3NPehA — Tri-City ValleyCats (@ValleyCats) June 24, 2018

Seth Beer of the @ValleyCats sticking around for every last autograph and selfie after his two-homer game tonight: pic.twitter.com/VHzXrLZDPW — Mark Singelais (@MarkSingelais) June 24, 2018

🎼 2 homers by Beer over the wall, 2 homers by Beer … 🎼#Astros 1st-round #MLBDraft pick Seth Beer rips his second homer of the night & 3rd in 9 games for the @ValleyCats. Only one 2018 @MLBDraft pick has more: https://t.co/wmVuJz3CYh pic.twitter.com/PjAXpWKE5Y — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 24, 2018

Seth Beer (@beer_seth) went 3-for-4 with 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI in win for @ValleyCats #Astros — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) June 24, 2018

Seth Beer goes deep for the second time tonight, another two-run job. @ValleyCats lead 7-2: pic.twitter.com/S9Cy2gSsXR — Mark Singelais (@MarkSingelais) June 24, 2018

The Beer is flowing. #Astros first-round Draft selection Seth Beer recorded the first multi-homer of his career with the @ValleyCats on Saturday. https://t.co/LODunpIAfM pic.twitter.com/ZeU110257T — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 24, 2018

Seth Beer of the @ValleyCats talked about why it was important to him to spend so much time with the fans after the game: pic.twitter.com/wyYyBBWu0t — Mark Singelais (@MarkSingelais) June 24, 2018

