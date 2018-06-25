No. 1 prospect in Kansas excited to visit Clemson

Next month, Clemson will play host to the top-ranked 2020 prospect in the state of Kansas.

Lawrence (Kan.) Free State four-star offensive tackle Turner Corcoran told TCI he plans to visit Clemson shortly after the dead period ends in July.

“I think we have it planned for Monday the 23rd,” Corcoran said, “and I am really looking forward to talking with coach (Brent) Venables, coach (Robbie) Caldwell and coach (Dabo) Swinney, but I am also looking forward to talking with some of the players at Clemson because those are the guys that can give me pointers throughout my recruitment as well.”

Corcoran (6-6, 275) is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Kansas, No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 81 overall prospect in the class of 2020 per the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson extended a scholarship offer to him a month ago.

“Clemson’s got a great football program,” Corcoran said, “and I’m looking forward to talking with the coaching staff and to building relationships.”

Corcoran is teammates at Lawrence Free State High School with 2019 fullback Jax Dineen, who visited Clemson on Saturday.

“We talked some,” Corcoran said. “He said you’re really going to like what they’ve got going on up there, and I believe him. That’s my boy.”

Corcoran played tight end before moving to the offensive line as a sophomore last season, and the position switch has paid off, with his recruitment taking off this year.

Since receiving his first offer from Kansas State in mid-March, Corcoran has racked up offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Michigan, Tennessee and Clemson among others.

It’s early in the process for Corcoran, who says he doesn’t have any favorites right now.

“It’s all pretty even at this point,” he said.

Corcoran is also planning trips to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. He visited Nebraska this past weekend, Kansas State last week and Ohio State two weeks ago.

