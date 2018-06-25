What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things, including an update to TCI’s football Depth Tracker, Seth Beer continuing to impress, Clelin Ferrell setting a scam artist straight and Rod McDowell setting the record straight with a prospect.

Also, the latest on a 2019 DB annoucing this afternoon, and several Clemson commits that will get to play for Jack Leggett this summer.

Trending on TCI:

Check out Seth Beer’s stats from last night (given player of the game)

I don’t see Trevor Lawrence doing this

Rod McDowell sets the record straight about prospect

2019 DB to announce decision this afternoon

Depth Tracker Updated

Ferrell sets scam artist straight

Clemson commits to play for Jack Leggett

Seth Beer does it again

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!