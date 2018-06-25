Watson’s, Beer’s humility separates them from other superstars

There is a reason to like Deshaun Watson and Seth Beer for more than what they do on the field. If you ever get the opportunity, watch what they are doing when no one else is watching.

Everyone saw how great Watson was when he threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns to beat Alabama in the National Championship Game or when Beer launched a home run that was so unbelievable at Georgia, it looked like it left this orbit.

Granted, those are things that make them look Superhuman and make us want to watch them again and again. However, the reason I like to watch these two young men play so much is more about what they do off the field than anything else.

I’m sure a lot of you have heard the story of when Jeff Scott saw the lights on to the Poe Indoor Practice Facility one late January night in 2014. He went over to see what was going on, and what he discovered was Watson, along with his best friend, Artavis Scott, throwing the football and simulating situations in the playbook.

That’s Watson. He always wants to work. He is always in the film room, working out or throwing the football with his wide receivers to get himself and his teammates better. That is one of the reasons why he is so special.

His teammates see that and it makes them work harder.

Beer is the same way. Clemson head coach Monte Lee says Beer was always in the batting cages trying to get better. Even on the Tigers day off, he would be in the cages working as hard as he can. Even after games, he still hit the cages late at night.

That is why when Beer recorded his final out in a Clemson uniform, each one of his teammates came up and hugged him and told them how much they appreciated him.

That’s respect. That is earned.

Another thing that stands out to me is how they carry themselves. Neither of them are troublemakers, they don’t have agendas and they use their platforms as positive role models for kids. If they are not showing themselves working on their craft or with their teammates on social media, they usually are not showing much of anything.

For the most part, they are keeping their personal life, personal. What they do reveal to their adoring fans is almost all the time positive.

But it is not just their work ethic and their behavior that makes Watson and Beer standout to me. It is the way they treat and interact with their fans. They try and spend as much time as possible with them.

Last week, Watson was at a football camp in Houston and tried to talk and sign every football he could with the young campers.

You're the coolest QB !! I appreciate you taking the time to sign my football and take a pic with me. pic.twitter.com/PEHfuhYULl — Dakota James Lowery (@DakotaJames2099) June 21, 2018

Watson gave up part of his first paycheck to two cafeteria workers at the Houston Texans’ facility, who lost their homes to Hurricane Harvey last summer.

He also is very active with Habitat for Humanity, helping build homes for those who do not have them, like former Atlanta Falcons’ running back Warrick Dunn did for him and his family when he was a little boy.

The other night, after he had an amazing game with his team in the Houston Astros’ organization, Beer spent a long time with the fans and signed as many baseballs and ballcaps as he could.

Seth Beer of the @ValleyCats sticking around for every last autograph and selfie after his two-homer game tonight: pic.twitter.com/VHzXrLZDPW — Mark Singelais (@MarkSingelais) June 24, 2018

When asked why he did that by a reporter after the game, he said, “I’m always trying to do that with young kids, fans, all of that kind of stuff because I remember at the end of the day that is what kind of drove me since I was tiny kid going to the ballpark. If someone went out the way for me when I was that little, it made such an impact on me. I’m willing to do it any day of the week.”

That’s Seth Beer. That’s also Deshaun Watson. Those are the two young men the city of Houston has gotten from Clemson in the last two years.

You can see why they are among the best at what they do. They are humble. They remember what made them want to become a quarterback and a baseball player to begin with.

Now, like those before them, they are going to pass that humility along so new quarterbacks and baseball players in the future will grow up to work hard, act right and be as kind as they can to everyone they come into contact with.

Seth Beer of the @ValleyCats talked about why it was important to him to spend so much time with the fans after the game: pic.twitter.com/wyYyBBWu0t — Mark Singelais (@MarkSingelais) June 24, 2018

