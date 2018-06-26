Anglin: 'It's a huge honor'

Class of 2019 Clemson commitment Mack Anglin recently made the cut for the 40-man USA Baseball 18-and-Under National Team trials roster.

TCI caught up with the right-handed pitcher from Highland High School in Marengo, Ohio, about the big accomplishment.

“It’s a huge honor,” Anglin said. “There’s nothing better than having the opportunity to wear ‘USA’ across your chest. It’s something you dream about doing. It’s very humbling to be considered one of the top 40 players in the country.”

Anglin (6-5, 185) will play for Hall of Fame and former Clemson coach Jack Leggett, who is coaching the USA Baseball 18-and-Under National Team.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to play for one of the best coaches to ever coach the game of baseball,” Anglin said. “Coach Leggett established the great tradition that Clemson has. It’s a very special opportunity to learn and play for one of the all-time greats.”

Anglin is playing summer ball for Team Elite Prime with fellow 2019 Clemson commits Jonathan French (C), Nasim Nunez (IF/RHP), Pierce Gallo (SS) and Gavin Collyer (RHP).

French and Nunez made the USA Baseball trials roster as well.

“It’s been really cool getting to build some chemistry with the guys who I’ll be playing with for the next four years,” Anglin said. “Right now, me, Nas and Jon are all at the Team USA trials and it’s been an unbelievable experience.”

Anglin committed to Clemson in November 2016 over schools such as Ohio State, Michigan, Louisville, Kentucky, TCU and West Virginia.

The rising senior remains in touch with Tigers head coach Monte Lee and assitant coach Bradley LeCroy.

“They’ve been able to see some video on me and have seen the events that I’ve been in,” Anglin said. “They’ve given me a lot of encouragement to keep working hard, and they’re exited to get me on campus in a year.”

