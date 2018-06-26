Kansas prospect 'loved' Clemson

Class of 2019 prospect Jax Dineen of Lawrence (Kan.) Free State made a visit to Clemson this past Saturday, and he didn’t leave campus disappointed.

“I loved it,” Dineen said of the visit. “I’m glad I got to meet Coach (Brent) Venables, and the facilities were amazing.”

Dineen’s parents accompanied him on the visit.

“They also really enjoyed it,” he said. “They loved getting to talk with Coach about Clemson and seeing what it’s all about.”

Dineen (5-11, 230) began getting interest from Venables about a month ago.

“Coach watched my highlight and liked how I played football,” he said.

Dineen is listed as a fullback by the recruiting services, but believes Venables is recruiting him as a linebacker.

“But he said he really liked how I ran the ball, so it would maybe be a decision they would make,” Dineen said.

Dineen carries offers from Kansas, Southern Miss, Tulane, Air Force and Army among others.

Venables discussed a potential Clemson offer with Dineen, and also broached the subject of a potential greyshirt offer.

“He has a few linebackers he has offered at the moment that he is trying to seal, then he is going to talk with Coach Swinney about me and push for me,” Dineen said. “He also talked about a potential greyshirt offer to put me as a 2020 inside linebacker.”

Dineen says he would be open to a greyshirt offer from the Tigers.

“I am. I look at it the same as an offer,” he said. “Also because a lot of coaches have thought about redshirting me also. I like the idea.”

Dineen doesn’t have a timetable for his commitment decision and said he has yet to narrow down his college choices.

“I’m still open to anyone at this time,” he said.

Clemson would be an appealing option for Dineen if it pulls the trigger on an offer.

“The way they do things on the football staff, the family tradition (stands out),” he said. “The facilities are amazing, but I also love how they use their resources to make it easier for players to get closer to each other.”

Dineen is teammates at Lawrence Free State High School with 2020 four-star offensive tackle Turner Corcoran, who plans to visit Clemson soon.

