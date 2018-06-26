Promising OL enjoys family culture at Clemson

Trey Zimmerman is a prospect to know in the Peach State for the 2020 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle from Roswell (Ga.) saw his recruitment start to take off this spring as he picked up half a dozen Power Five scholarship offers.

Clemson is one school that has its eye on him, and the Tigers hosted him on campus earlier this month during the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“It was great,” Zimmerman said of the visit. “The staff treated me great, I met with coach (Dabo) Swinney and I’ll definitely be back this fall.”

The visit marked the second to Clemson for Zimmerman, who especially enjoyed the family atmosphere-like culture.

“What really stood out to me was that the culture is like a family,” he said. “If Clemson offered it would really mean a lot, and they’re definitely a top school of mine.”

Zimmerman participated in the final workout of the first session of the Swinney Camp on June 7.

According to Zimmerman, his performance put him in position to potentially earn an offer from Clemson.

“They said I did great,” he said, “and they’d get back to me in mid-July about possibly offering.”

Zimmerman had a good conversation with Swinney before leaving campus.

“He said they liked me a ton,” Zimmerman said, “and I like him a lot.”

Zimmerman received his first offers from Cincinnati and Louisville in January before adding offers from North Carolina, Boston College, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, Maryland, Iowa State and Toledo in the spring.

The 2017 first-team all-region selection has also visited Notre Dame, Michigan State, Auburn and Georgia this summer.

