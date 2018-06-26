Rodgers conditioned to be a star

From a physical standpoint, few in the Clemson program are in better shape than wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

When he first got in school, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, Jeff Scott, raved about the physical strength and condition Rodgers showed up in. None of that has changed.

Scott has said Rodgers’ work ethic is in line with some of the great players Clemson has had during its current run of seven straight 10-win seasons. His work ethic allowed him to compete as a true freshman with Ray-Ray McCloud at the field position, and now it has him at the top of the depth chart as the Tigers’ prepare for fall camp.

Rodgers (5-9, 210) is sitting No. 1 at the field receiver position, also known as “The 2 position.” Junior Cornell Powell (6-0, 205) and freshman Derion Kendrick (6-1, 190) are listed as co-No. 2.

As a freshman, Rodgers did not put up any big numbers like his counterpart Tee Higgins did at boundary, but he showed flashes of his potential. After a nagging injury hampered his production in camp last summer, the Knoxville, Tenn., native eventually got back in the mix.

He finished the 2017 season with a modest 19 receptions for 123 yards, though he ranked fourth on the team in total catches. His longest reception was 16 yards. He also ran the ball three times and returned a couple of punts and kickoffs.

Though his numbers were modest, Rodgers finished the year with at least one catch in the last nine games.

In the spring, Scott and head coach Dabo Swinney continued to brag about Rodgers’ playmaking skills in the passing game, as well as his punt return skills.

Both were on display in the spring game. He caught three passes for 34 yards, including a 23-yard pass in which he made one defender miss and then jetted down the sideline for the big gain.

Rodgers also returned two punts for 40 yards. The first one was a 27-yard return, while the second one was 13 yards. He also had a 35-yard kickoff return.

