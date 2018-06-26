What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? The latest edition of the Insider Report is out, Skara returns to Clemson, Jimbo Fisher with a classless move at A&M, Clemson names replacement for Tim Bourret and preseason hype for the Gamecocks are all being discussed.

Also, the ACC falling further behind the BIG, and a discussion of beer sales in Death Valley.

Trending on TCI:

The Insider Report

Jimbo Fisher throws shade at former Texas A&M coach

ACC falling further behind

Beach Bunny for lunch

Skara returns to Clemson

Why are South Carolina fans so delusional

Clemson names replacement for Tim Bourret

How do you feel about beer sales in Death Valley?

