The forgotten All-American

A lot has been made about the return of Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant on Clemson’s defensive line, and for good reason.

Their return allows the Tigers to own perhaps the most dominate defensive line in the country in 2018, the first time in the history of college football where one team had three returning First-Team All-Americans on the defensive front.

However, lost in all the hoopla surrounding the defensive line was the fact the offensive line got an All-American back as well. Left tackle Mitch Hyatt was actually the first of the draft-eligible-players who decide to return to Clemson for his senior year.

Hyatt will be in his fourth year as the starting left tackle in 2018. He has 100 knockdown blocks in his 43-game career. He has an opportunity this year to become the first Clemson offensive lineman in history to start 50 games.

Last year, Hyatt was named a First-Team All-American by the Sporting News and ESPN, and was a second-team selection by the Associated Press, USA TODAY and the American Football Coaches Association.

Hyatt (6-5, 305) was also the first Clemson offensive lineman to win the ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 30 years. The Jacobs Trophy goes to the top offensive lineman in the ACC.

The senior decide to return to Clemson because he felt like he still had more to learn and to improve upon.

There is not much Hyatt does wrong. The Suwanee, Ga., native recorded 30 knockdowns in 2017, while starting 13 games. Three times—following games against Georgia Tech, NC State and South Carolina—he was named the ACC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week. He had a season-high five knockdowns in Clemson’s win over the Gamecocks in the regular season-finale.

Hyatt will enter the 2018 season sixth in Clemson history in total snaps. He has been a three-time All-ACC selection in his career. He also has started 42 of the 43 career games he has played in. He has only missed playing in one game in his Clemson career and that came last season against The Citadel in Week 12.

Hyatt will head into fall camp backed up by redshirt freshman Blake Vinson (6-4, 290) and true freshman Jackson Carman (6-6, 350). The Tigers are expected to start fall camp in August.

