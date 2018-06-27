Under-the-radar DB discusses Clemson camp

A talented, under-the-radar defensive back prospect was one of the impressive performers at the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this month.

Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County 2020 cornerback Nyquann Washington competed at the camp on June 6.

“I had a really good time competing against other prospects across the country,” he said.

A rising junior, Washington (5-11, 170) has early offers from Florida Atlantic, Tulane and Chattanooga.

But based on his showing at the camp, his offer list should grow as an upperclassman.

“I did pretty good,” Washington said. “I could have done better, though.”

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed thought he did well, as well.

“I spent about a good 15 minutes with him,” Washington said. “He liked what I’ve done, and he wants me to come back up there pretty soon.”

As a sophomore, Washington tallied 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, five interceptions, six pass deflections and a fumble recovery, earning second-team Region 1-7A honors.

“I know the game well,” Washington said when asked to describe his strengths. “I have a good football IQ, and vision and physicality.”

Washington has also camped at Alabama, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. He hopes to return to Clemson for a game in the fall.

