Anchrum finally has right tackle to himself

For much of last season, Clemson’s Tremayne Anchrum shared the starting position at right tackle with Sean Pollard.

Anchrum started five games at right tackle and one at left tackle for a banged Mitch Hyatt, who sat out the Citadel game. Though he started just five of the 14 games, Anchrum and Pollard spilt the reps, pretty much, right down the middle throughout a game.

Anchrum ended the year with 577 snaps, while Pollard recorded 510.

A junior, Anchrum earned the job at right tackle in the spring after Pollard moved inside to become the new starter at right guard. After competing against each other and sharing reps for an entire year, the two now share the right side of the offensive line.

Last year, Anchrum recorded more than 50 snaps in Clemson’s wins over Auburn, Louisville and Boston College. His best game came at NC State in Week 10 when he tallied two knockdown blocks in 50 snaps. He helped pave the way for the Tigers’ 224 rushing yards that afternoon.

With Anchrum (6-2, 290) helping on the offensive line last year, Clemson had one of its most productive rushing years in quite some time. Not only did the Tigers rush for 194.1 yards per game, but they also scored a school record 40 rushing touchdowns.

As a team, the Tigers averaged 4.7 yards per carry.

Anchrum still has some work do. He was responsible for some of the 31 sacks Clemson allowed in the 14 games. Of course not all of those sacks were charged to the offensive line. Quarterback Kelly Bryant, from time to time, held on to the ball too long.

Chandler Reeves (6-7, 285) and Noah DeHond (6-6, 310) are listed behind Anchrum on the preseason depth chart, which was released last month.

Clemson will begin fall practice in the first week of August, before kicking off the season on Sept. 1 at home against Furman.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!