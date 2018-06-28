Clemson offers North Carolina DL

Wake Forest (N.C.) 2019 three-star defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie reported an offer from Clemson on Thursday via social media.

“Very honored to say that I’ve received my 19th offer from Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

McKenzie (6-3, 280) also cites offers from North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina, Boston College, Duke, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Syracuse and others. Ohio State offered on Wednesday.

As a junior last season, McKenzie registered 97 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 11 quarterback hurries while helping lead Wake Forest — the same high school that Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence attended — to its second straight state championship.

McKenzie, who visited Clemson for The Citadel game last fall, told The Clemson Insider earlier this year that an offer from the Tigers would be big for him.

“It would mean a whole lot especially having a powerhouse program like Clemson offering me,” he said. “As far as recruitment, they would be one of my top choices for sure.”