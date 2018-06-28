Commit's mom can't get enough Clemson

Clemson four-star cornerback commitment Sheridan Jones returned to Tiger Town earlier this month.

The Norfolk (Va.) Maury standout visited Clemson during the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp two weeks ago.

“It was great,” Jones told TCI. “I got to get a lot of time in with the coaches and players.”

What was the highlight of the visit for Jones?

“The food for me. I get a good meal every time I come down there,” he said, laughing.

The top-100 national prospect made the trip to Clemson with his mother, who is All In with the Tigers and can’t get enough Clemson apparel to show for it.

“She loves it,” Jones said. “She has a good amount, and she’s going to continue to get more.”

Jones had a good time hanging out with some of his fellow Clemson commits in the class of 2019 who were on campus during the camp as well.

“It was cool,” he said, “and we have a good bond. We’re getting closer.”

Jones also enjoyed catching up with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“We have a great relationship,” Jones said. “It’s always a great time talking and being with him.”

Jones committed to Clemson on April 20, less than a week after attending the Tigers’ spring game. He chose Clemson over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Oklahoma and others.

ESPN ranks him as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 73 overall prospect in the class of 2019.

Jones is currently Clemson’s lone commitment from a cornerback in the 2019 class. Asked who he is helping to recruit for the Tigers, Jones cited Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer five-star cornerback Andrew Booth.

