Johnson says 'Clemson's camp was like no other'

A month after committing to Clemson, Williamsport (Md.) 2019 defensive tackle Tayquon Johnson returned to Clemson’s campus for the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp two weeks ago.

“Clemson’s camp was like no other,” Johnson told The Clemson Insider. “It was really unique in a different way. It taught you how to be a lot more responsible and to have time management, and it taught you how to compete with guys that you haven’t competed with before. It takes you out of your comfort zone and allows you to be better as a player.”

Johnson cited the bonding time he had with Clemson’s coaching staff and current players as the highlight.

“I think my favorite experience was being able to work with Christian (Wilkins) and those guys, being coached by the Clemson coaching staff, being able to stay with the guys, and being around the guys and getting to know the guys,” he said.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Johnson also enjoyed working with Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“Coach Bates was awesome,” he said. “He teaches you how to work hard, and he teaches you how to use strategy based off his experiences as a player and as a coach.”

Johnson has already built a strong bond with his future position coach.

“My relationship with coach Bates is outstanding,” Johnson said. “I believe that relationships are key to making a program successful and keeping up with your culture, and I believe that me allowing myself to have a great relationship with coach Bates is going to help us further in the future.”

Johnson visited Clemson for the first time in April and came back in early May before committing to the Tigers on May 14. He chose Clemson over offers from Alabama, Penn State, Georgia and Texas A&M, among others.

After returning to Clemson for the Swinney Camp, he is even more excited to get on campus in the future and start his career as a Tiger.

“It’s like a dream come true being able to come down on campus and experience it,” he said. “Seeing what the future holds makes you work harder, get smarter and be ready for the next level.”

Johnson is currently Clemson’s lone commitment from a defensive tackle in the class of 2019.

As a junior at Williamsport High School, Johnson tallied 87 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks in nine games, while also rushing for 55 yards and six touchdowns on 14 carries. He was named the Washington County defensive player of the year by The Herald-Mail.

Johnson began his high school career at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C.