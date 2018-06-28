Pollard moves his experience inside

Sean Pollard is a pretty good offensive tackle.

As a freshman, in 2016, he was thrown into the fire at right tackle when he took over midway through the season after Jake Fruhmorgen got injured and later left the team. The Clemson offense did not miss a beat with Pollard and went on to win the national championship.

Last year, Pollard battled it out with Tremayne Anchrum at right tackle, but the Jackson Springs, N.C. native still started nine of the 14 games. With the exception of Mitch Hyatt at left tackle, Pollard is the most experienced lineman in the unit with 16 starts.

The Tigers will still have Pollard’s experience this season, but just at another position. In the spring, offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell moved the junior inside where he is now playing alongside Anchrum at right guard.

Pollard heads into fall camp in August listed No. 1 on the preseason depth chart at right guard. Though Clemson officially lists just three starters back on the offensive line—Hyatt, center Justin Falcinelli and Anchrum—the reality is Pollard is a fourth starter.

For his career, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound junior has 27 knockdowns in 26 games. He has logged 1,094 snaps so far in his career.

Last year, he was a third-team All-ACC tackle and was a member of the All-ACC Academic Team, too. He totaled 13 knockdowns while playing in all 14 games. His best game came against rival South Carolina as he graded 90 percent and had three knockdowns while playing 53 snaps.

He also played well against the Gamecocks in 2016, grading 90 percent after that game as well.

Pollard had 14 knockdowns in 2016, though he played in just 12 games.

Cade Stewart (6-2, 300) and Zach Giella (6-4, 295) are listed as Pollards backups at right guard.

