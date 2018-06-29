4-star Alabama corner high on Clemson

One of the headlining cornerback prospects that competed at the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp two weeks ago was four-star Jaydon Hill.

The Madison (Ala.) Bob Jones standout worked out at the camp on Wednesday, June 13.

“I did good at camp,” Hill said. “I felt like I had a solid day.”

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive coordinator Brent Venables had their eyes on Hill (6-0, 172) during the workout.

“Coach V and coach Reed said I did good,” Hill said.

The camp stop marked the second visit to Clemson for Hill, who also made a trip to campus in late March.

“I like Clemson as a whole,” he said. “From the campus to the coaches.”

Hill lists offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and West Virginia, among others.

A class of 2019 prospect, Hill is shooting for an early August decision, though that isn’t set in stone.

“My early favorites are UT & SC,” he said. “I also like Florida but haven’t visited yet.”

Should Clemson come in with an offer, it would instantly emerge as a strong contender in his recruitment.

“Clemson would be a big offer,” Hill said. “They would be definitely be a top school.”

Hill plans to visit Florida on July 27. He has also recently been to South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Auburn.

