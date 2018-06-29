Pollard wants 'Clemson Nation' to help spread the word

About his 'All Off for Cancer' Foundation
Clemson right guard Sean Pollard is more than just a football player. As he gets set to start his third season with the Tigers, the junior is in his second year heading up his “All Off for Cancer” Foundation.
Pollard began the foundation last year at Clemson. His foundation raised money for children with cancer. During the summer, the patients come and shave the heads of Pollard and his Clemson teammates.
Pollard received a lot of notoriety from the public when people began realizing all of the good he was doing in the community.
At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Pollard is a giant compared to the kids he is helping with his foundation. However, Pollard explains he is just a big teddy bear more than anything else.
With the event coming up on July 11th, the patients and supporters of the foundation are anxiously awaiting the day where the athletes will come together and get their heads shaved.
Last year Pollard raised $10,100 for the Greenville Hospital’s pediatric cancer center. His goal this year is to raise $15,000.
