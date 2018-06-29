Pollard wants 'Clemson Nation' to help spread the word

Clemson right guard Sean Pollard is more than just a football player. As he gets set to start his third season with the Tigers, the junior is in his second year heading up his “All Off for Cancer” Foundation.

Pollard began the foundation last year at Clemson. His foundation raised money for children with cancer. During the summer, the patients come and shave the heads of Pollard and his Clemson teammates.

Hey guys I need yalls help!! It’s that time of year again where several clemson athletes and myself will be shaving our head for cancer. This year we have a website and I want y’all to check it out and spread the word!!https://t.co/k2jaSsLlIZ — Sean Pollard (@spollard76) June 26, 2018

Pollard received a lot of notoriety from the public when people began realizing all of the good he was doing in the community.

At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Pollard is a giant compared to the kids he is helping with his foundation. However, Pollard explains he is just a big teddy bear more than anything else.

Please support Sean Pollard and Clemson athletics in their head shaving event! Donate today!!! https://t.co/dKJVM7ouwe

All money raised will help local families battling childhood cancer and serious blood disorders! https://t.co/dKJVM7ouwe — Clement's Kindness (@CKindnessFund) June 26, 2018

With the event coming up on July 11th, the patients and supporters of the foundation are anxiously awaiting the day where the athletes will come together and get their heads shaved.

Last year Pollard raised $10,100 for the Greenville Hospital’s pediatric cancer center. His goal this year is to raise $15,000.

Sean Pollard (@spollard76) has organized the second annual "All Off for Cancer" event coming up on July 11th. Find out more information and donate using the link below to support the fight against pediatric cancer!

https://t.co/0NJUlulnNV pic.twitter.com/aWqOnLAnCY — WCCP 105.5 The ROAR (@1055TheROAR) June 19, 2018

