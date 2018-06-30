5-star, nation's No. 1 guard recaps Clemson visit

Clemson played host to the country’s top-ranked 2020 offensive guard earlier this month.

Oak Park (Mich.) five-star Justin Rogers made an unofficial visit to Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 6.

“It was nice,” Rogers told The Clemson Insider. “I went to go see the dorms, talk to the academics people… It was real nice.”

Rogers, who received an offer from Clemson in May, came into the visit wanting to learn more about the academic side of Clemson.

“This is the type of visit that I was just really focused on academics,” he said. “The engineering program [stood out.] That’s one major I was thinking of doing.”

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound prospect also had a chance to tour the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.

“It’s a beautiful facility,” Rogers said. “Definitely a beautiful facility. … We went down the slide to go watch the camp.”

He spent time with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, as well.

“He said to just keep working and stuff,” Rogers said. “He said I’m definitely a player that could come in and compete and get a job.”

Rogers has also visited Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and Ohio State this summer. He said he might return to Clemson in the fall.

“I’m thinking about coming to a game,” he said. “I’ve got to see who they have on their schedule, so I’m going to go look at their schedule and probably pick out a game.”

Earlier this month, Rogers trimmed his list of three dozen scholarship offers down to 13 schools. Clemson made the cut, as did LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arizona.

The rising junior still has a ways to go before he makes his commitment decision.

“I’m going to commit on signing day my 12th grade year,” he said.

Rogers is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 prospect in Michigan, No. 1 offensive guard and No. 13 overall prospect for the class of 2020.

He has earned an invitation to play in the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!