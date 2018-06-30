Clemson 'feels like family' for LB approaching decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco linebacker Spencer Lytle announced earlier this week that he will make his college commitment on Aug. 4.

Lytle, one of the most sought-after linebackers in the 2019 class, lists over 40 scholarship offers from programs all around the country.

But two schools are leading the race for his services.

“Clemson and Wisconsin in no order are my two top schools as it stands today,” Lytle told TCI.

Lytle (6-3, 215) took an official visit to Wisconsin three weekends ago.

He then traveled to Clemson for a comprehensive unofficial visit from June 11-12.

“The biggest highlights of the trip were being around the players, other recruits and coaches both days and having a great meeting with Coach (Dabo) Swinney,” Lytle told TCI after the visit. “Also, spending a good amount of film time with Coach (Brent) Venables was awesome. It definitely had the feel of an official visit.”

Swinney and Venables have continued to recruit him hard following the Clemson visit.

Venables has made Lytle a priority since Clemson offered him in February and paid him a visit at his school during the spring evaluation period.

“I hear from Coach Venables daily and Coach Swinney a few times a week,” Lytle said. “Both tell me I’m great fit for what they are looking for on the field and in the locker room. They strongly feel that I have a shot to play early especially since I have the ability to graduate in December.

“Coach Venables after evaluating me at Bosco feels that I could play any of the LB spots on the field. Clemson’s staff has been great throughout my recruiting. It feels like family.”

Lytle said he doesn’t have any more visits planned ahead of his Aug. 4 decision date.

As he works toward his decision, he is weighing several factors heavily.

“Strength of the program, history of winning, academics, history of developing players into the league, stability of coaching staff and just the overall people surrounding the program,” he said.

When Lytle considers Clemson as a college option, he said “the people surrounding the program” are especially appealing to him.

“Everybody has been awesome through this process and I have built a great relationship with Coach Venables and the staff,” he said. “It has a championship vibe to it the moment you walk into the facility.”

Prior to visiting Clemson earlier this month, Lytle made another unofficial visit to Clemson in early April.

As a junior last season, Lytle was credited with 77 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, nine quarterback hurries and a caused fumble.

It was his first season playing the linebacker position, as he previously played on the offensive side of the ball.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!