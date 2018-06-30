Spiller doing what he loves to do, helping kids

When this time of the year rolls around, former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller always gets excited. Of course he gets excited for training camp which starts in a few weeks, but he really enjoys giving back to the children and teaching them about football and life.

That’s what he was doing on Saturday as he hosted his annual C.J. Spiller Football Camp at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

“It is very important to me,” Spiller said. “This is our seventh year doing it. Looking back over the years, the camp has come a long way. I remember when we did it in the stadium, in the heat and now we are blessed enough to have this facility. Coach (Dabo Swinney) did a great job letting me use it. It has been a game changer.”

Spiller runs a much smaller camp than most NFL or NBA players do. He tops his camp off at 50 kids. This way, he can have more one-on-one time with the kids and makes sure he is giving each kid in the camp the time and instruction they deserve.

A lot of Spiller’s campers come from the South Carolina National Guard.

“I really have to thank the National Guard. We get a lot of their kids that come up and are a part of this,” Spiller said. “I always get excited during this time of the week. The day of camp is always a fun day.”

Spiller also spoke about what his future plans in the NFL are , now that he is a free agent, as well as his prospects for the 2018 Clemson Tigers, Tavien Feaster, Travis Etienne and more.

