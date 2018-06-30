There isn’t anything Wilkins cannot do

Christian Wilkins can do it all.

Clemson’s All-American defensive tackle is more than just a football player who can take on two blockers and clog up the running lanes. He is more than that.

Wilkins can also line up and play defensive end and become an All-American, like he did when he was a sophomore after Austin Bryant broke his foot in fall camp.

He can also lineup and run the football for a first down, like he did against NC State in 2016 on a fake punt to keep a Clemson drive alive.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound tackle can also catch a pass, like he did for a touchdown against Troy in 2016. He even played safety for a few plays in the spring game, and did a good job doing it.

Wilkins can also do a split, like he did during the Tigers’ national championship celebration following the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

More importantly, he has the ability to teach a room full of children, like he did this past spring as a substitute teacher in nearby Walhalla.

Christian Wilkins is a man of many traits and many talents, but what he does best is get after the quarterback. For his career, the Springfield, Mass., native has played in 44 games and started 30 of them the last three years.

Wilkins has 193 career tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 43 quarterback pressure and 14 defections. He has been a First-Team All-American in each of the last two seasons and was a Freshman All-American as well in 2015.

As a defensive tackle last year, Wilkins had perhaps his best year as he tallied 53 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also had 11 quarterback pressures and broke up four passes.

The senior especially shined on the biggest of stages. He led the Tigers with seven tackles in the ACC Championship Game against Miami, including 1.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and assisting in a sack. He also broke up two passes.

In the Sugar Bowl against Alabama, he tallied six tackles. Wilkins also had big games against Georgia Tech, NC State and Florida State last season.

At the end of the year, he won the Bill Willis Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best defensive lineman. Wilkins also earned First-Team All-ACC honors and was named First-Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, Rivals and The Sporting News.

The biggest honor Wilkins received was being voted permanent team captain by his teammates.

