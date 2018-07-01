Elite LB says Clemson 'now on the same level as Alabama'

Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings is considered one of the top prospects in the country for the class of 2020.

Clemson extended one of his dozen-plus scholarship offers in March, and he remains high on the Tigers for a number of reasons.

“A few things stand out to me when I think about Clemson,” Mullings told TCI. “First is the coaching staff. Coach V. (Brent Venables) is one of the top two or three defensive coordinators in college football. His passion for the game is great.

“The winning tradition… Clemson is now on the same level as Alabama when you think about chances of winning the Championship every year.

“Last but not least, family. On my visit I noticed that outside every coach’s office there was a poster-sized picture of them and their family above the door. I feel like the program is letting you know that it’s a package deal and the families play a big role in the success of the program.”

Mullings (6-2, 215) picked up his offer from Clemson while on campus for a visit on March 23. He hopes to return to Clemson in the fall.

“I was hoping to get back down to Clemson this spring,” he said. “I am now trying to figure out what game I can make. My team plays on Saturdays so there are only a couple of dates I have available.”

In the meantime, he remains in regular communication with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I speak with Coach Venables about every 10 days,” Mullings said. “He knows Clemson is one of my top schools, and I feel like I am a priority for them in the 2020 class.”

Besides Clemson, Mullings has collected offers from Penn State, Michigan, UCLA, Boston College, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Duke, Maryland, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Virginia, Rutgers, UMass and San Jose State.

The rising junior is working with an undisclosed group of favorite schools, and says he will likely keep his top group quiet.

“I do have a couple of schools that are ahead,” he said. “I have a good idea of who will be in my top five schools. Having two full seasons to go before I can sign, my top five schools may change. I really don’t think I will release an official top five.

“I will be very honest with the coaches that are recruiting me. They will always know where they stand with me. The school that I decide to attend will have a very good idea long before I officially announce my decision.”

Mullings visited Penn State on June 21 and plans to return for the Nittany Lions’ camp late next month. He is planning to visit Michigan and Northwestern at the end of July as well.

Some schools are recruiting Mullings as a running back, but most view him as a linebacker, including Clemson.

He is ranked as high as the No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 30 overall prospect in the 2020 class (247Sports).

