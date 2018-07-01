OL target contemplating Cookout visit

In April, Clemson offered Malvern (Pa.) Prep offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook, a teammate of Clemson linebacker commitment Keith Maguire.

The Tigers remain after Hornibrook and are hoping to attract him to the All In Cookout, a social gathering for Clemson’s commits and a select group of targets that will take place in late July.

“Coach (Robbie) Caldwell, he sent me the invite to the (cookout), and we’ve been talking about that for a little bit,” Hornibrook said. “I also talked to coach (Brent) Venables last week about that, so that’s kind of where it’s at right now.”

Hornibrook (6-4, 275) traveled to check out Clemson in early May and is contemplating a return visit for the cookout.

“I’m not sure yet,” he said when asked if he plans to attend. “I still have to talk about that with my parents.”

Hornibrook — whose brother, Alex, is the starting quarterback for Wisconsin — picked up an offer from the Badgers in May. He also holds offers from Stanford, North Carolina, Boston College, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oregon, Louisville and Northwestern among others.

He has not set a specific date for his college commitment, though it is expected to come sooner than later.

“I’m not really sure,” he said. “Still narrowing it down.”

No visits are on the docket for Hornibrook right now, but Clemson is in position to potentially get him back on campus.

“I don’t have any visits planned right now,” he said. “But Clemson definitely would be one of the schools if I did take a visit.”

As Hornibrook works toward his decision, he is looking to find the school that best fits him as both a player and person.

“I’m looking for great people, just being around people that are like me and people that I can see myself hanging out with for the next four years,” he told TCI recently.

Clemson views Hornibrook as an offensive tackle who could move to guard if needed.

As a junior last season, he earned first-team All-Inter-Ac honors and helped his team win its first outright Inter-Ac title since 2011.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!