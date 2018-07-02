4-star WR planning visit to Clemson

Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley class of 2020 four-star wide receiver Michael Wyman is planning to make several visits later this summer, including another trip to Tiger Town.

“I will be going to Clemson, Alabama and Auburn in August,” he said.

Wyman said his high school coach has been in contact with the Tigers.

“My head coach is working on my (visit) date,” he said. “They have been communicating with my head coach.”

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Wyman most recently visited Clemson for its homecoming game against Wake Forest last October and also visited Clemson last summer.

He heads into the upcoming visit hoping to learn more about Clemson academics.

“My main focus is academics,” he said. “My choice of major will be in the field of math/science.”

A few things stand out to Wyman when he thinks about his past experiences on campus.

“The facility, staff and the homecoming atmosphere,” he said.

A rising junior, Wyman has racked up over a dozen scholarship offers, including offers from Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Louisville and others.

He’s keeping his options open and doesn’t know exactly when he will make his college commitment.

“I appreciate all offers and interest,” he said. “Not sure at this point on a time frame of my decision making. Most likely during my junior season.”

Wyman is ranked as high as the No. 156 prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position (Rivals).

As a sophomore last season, Wyman registered 18 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns.

He hails from the same high school (Dudley) as Clemson defensive end Chris Register.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!